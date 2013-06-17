(Corrects date in paragraph 2 to "on Monday" from June 18)
* Government, shareholders get 44 pct each
* Deal legalises company's ownership, enables subsidies
* Addresses status of workers fired after war
By Maja Zuvela
MOSTAR, Bosnia, June 17 Authorities in Bosnia
signed a deal on Monday to avert the closure of its top
exporter, aluminium smelter Aluminij Mostar, and take a 44
percent stake.
The plant had announced it would begin shutting down on
Monday due to high power costs and low metal prices, potentially
triggering thousands of job losses and dealing a major blow to
the fragile Bosnian economy.
Now the state and Aluminij's shareholders will each take a
44 percent stake, and the government will provide subsidies to
keep up production. The deal also opens up the potential for the
firm to attract minority investors to help fund modernisation.
Aluminij, a major employer in the southern Mostar area with
900 employees and thousands more who depend on its operations,
is the mainstay of Bosnia's metals sector, which accounts for
more than half of its national output.
"By clinching this agreement, we have solved a problem
afflicting us for more than 17 years," said Nermin Niksic, prime
minister of Bosnia's autonomous Muslim-Croat Federation.
The agreement resolves an ownership row between the
government and Aluminij dating back to the end of Bosnia's
1992-95 war and clears the way for the smelter to be registered
in the Bosnian securities registrar.
"This will allow Aluminij to apply for more favourable
financial funds necessary for its further operation, which was
impossible until now," Niksic said.
Officials provided no details on how the government
subsidies will be used following the deal.
After the Bosnian war, management of the previously
state-owned smelter distributed shares to its mainly Bosnian
Croat employees as compensation for unpaid wages and sold a 12
percent stake to Croatian company TLM.
The autonomous Federation disputed the sale, and Aluminij
management has since resisted calls from the government to
return a substantial ownership shake.
Niksic said the agreement set down principles to resolve the
issue of severance for around 3,500 former employees, mainly
Bosnian Muslims or Bosniaks, who were laid off after the war.
The Aluminij management has repeatedly urged the government
to subsidise the price of power, which accounts for more than 60
percent of the cost of producing a tonne of aluminium. The plant
produces around 160,000 tonnes of aluminium a year.
Last week, the smelter said it had posted a monthly loss of
9.7 million Bosnian marka ($6.6 million) since the start of the
year, on top of a 65.8 million marka loss in 2012.
"We solved the problem today in a way that is important not
only for the company but for the government and the whole
region," Aluminij General Manager Ivo Bradvica said.
