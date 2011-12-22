MOSTAR, Bosnia Dec 22 Bosnia's sole
aluminium smelter, Aluminij Mostar, will post profit albeit
small this year and expects to make a loss in 2012 due to lower
prices of aluminium on the world market, General Manager Ivo
Bradvica said on Thursday.
"The profit will not be high and I can only say that we
shall end the year positively," Bradvica told a year-end news
conference in the southern town of Mostar, where the smelter is
based. "We forecast the loss for the next year."
Bradvica said that he expected the Balkan country's top
exporter in 2012 to maintain the level of output from this year
of 160,000 tonnes of aluminium. He said that he expected exports
to continue to rise next year.
