MOSTAR, Bosnia Dec 22 Bosnia's sole aluminium smelter, Aluminij Mostar, will post profit albeit small this year and expects to make a loss in 2012 due to lower prices of aluminium on the world market, General Manager Ivo Bradvica said on Thursday.

"The profit will not be high and I can only say that we shall end the year positively," Bradvica told a year-end news conference in the southern town of Mostar, where the smelter is based. "We forecast the loss for the next year."

Bradvica said that he expected the Balkan country's top exporter in 2012 to maintain the level of output from this year of 160,000 tonnes of aluminium. He said that he expected exports to continue to rise next year. (Reporting By Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)