SARAJEVO Oct 7 Bosnia's sole aluminium smelter
and top exporter Aluminij Mostar has listed its
shares, opening the way for trade in the stock after a rescue
deal for the major employer and mainstay of the economy.
The company was able to list its shares after a new
ownership structure was registered by the securities commission
in September. That ended a 17-year-old dispute dating back to
the end of Bosnia's 1992-95 war.
All the company's 190,110 shares were listed on the bourse
at a nominal value of 1,000 Bosnian marka ($695.4) each, the
Sarajevo Stock Exchange (SASE)said in a statement.
Aluminij's operations in the southern Mostar area employ 900
people directly and thousands more indirectly. It accounts for
half of metals sector output, which in turn provides more than
half of the country's national output.
In June, the government of Bosnia's autonomous Muslim-Croat
federation and Aluminij shareholders agreed to each take a 44
percent stake in the firm. The Croatian government has the
remaining 12 percent stake.
After the war, the management of the previously state-run
smelter distributed shares to its mainly Bosnian Croat employees
in compensation for unpaid wages and sold a 12 percent stake to
Croatian aluminium processor TLM.
The federation, one of Bosnia's two post-war regions where
the smelter is located, had disagreed with the distribution of
shares, leading to the long dispute.
($1= 1.438 Bosnian marka)
