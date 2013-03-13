* Aluminij may close if losses widen in 2013
* Aluminium producer posts 2012 loss of $43.8 mln
* Annual output down almost 3 pct
* Says power costs 'unbearable'
By Maja Zuvela
SARAJEVO, March 13 Bosnia's sole aluminium
smelter Aluminij Mostar said it may have to close down if it
continues to make losses in a weak market beset with slumping
demand and rising energy costs.
The country's top exporter, which sells most of its
aluminium into the depressed European construction and auto
industries, said its supervisory board will decide next month
whether to cover a 2012 loss of 65.8 million Bosnian marka
($43.8 million) by dipping into the company's core capital.
"If Aluminij, with reduced core capital, posts a similar or
bigger loss this year, that may be the company's end," Aluminij
General Manager Ivo Bradvica said in the company's annual
newsletter
Bradvica said that a rise in the price of power purchased
from Bosnian utility EPHZHB by 11 percent and Croatia's HEP by
more than 9 percent made conditions for the energy-intensive
manufacturing process of aluminium "unbearable" in 2012.
"The price of electricity has affected the overall aluminium
processing sector," he said. "Last year was the most difficult
one in our history."
Located in the southern Bosnian town of Mostar, Aluminij's
2012 losses follow a profit of just over one million marka in
2011 in spite of a two-year deal with trading and mining giant
Glencore International for deliveries of alumina to
Aluminij and of aluminium to Glencore from 2012 to 2014.
Aluminij Mostar produced 159,660 tonnes of metal last year,
almost 3 percent down from 2011.
It was forced to close 12.5 percent of its smelting capacity
last September but managed to return half of that into operation
by the year's end and trim losses, it said.
The company said it had finished an upgrade of its foundry
and would put it into operation in April after tests.
Bradvica said he was hopeful that if conditions allowed, the
upgrade will boost the company's output by 30,000 tonnes to
190,000 tonnes a year, much of it destined for Glencore.
Aluminij is a major employer in the Mostar area and has
repeatedly asked for state subsidies to cut power prices, saying
the price of energy accounts for more than 60 percent of the
cost of producing aluminium.
Bradvica also warned that dozens of Bosnian aluminium
processing firms which rely on Aluminij's supplies and employ
thousands of workers may be forced to close down after the
smelter increased the price to $365 per tonne from $315.