(Repeats story sent on Aug. 21, without changes to text)
By Daria Sito-Sucic
SARAJEVO Aug 21 Abdulah Al Sanousi enjoys the
breeze in the lush resort outside Sarajevo where his family
bought a flat to escape the summer heat at home in Kuwait, one
of thousands of new Gulf buyers whose investment has polarized
local opinion.
They discovered mountainous Bosnia, where half the
population is Muslim, after the Arab Spring which destabilised
many traditional holiday destinations such as Libya, Tunisia and
Egypt. The trend has picked up with more direct flights, new
resorts and the end of visa restrictions.
Estate agents and local businesses have welcomed the
economic boost. But in a secular country where many Muslims
drink alcohol and wear European-style clothing, the arrival of a
Saudi-built mall where no alcohol is sold and the sight of
burqas and traditional Arab robes is worrying for some.
"People from the Middle East come here because of the nature
and good weather, and very cheap prices for property and other
goods," said 28-year old Sanousi, who works in the media
industry in Kuwait.
"Many Muslims feel it's a good place for them, they feel
they are with their people, they feel comfortable here," he said
in the gated resort that is inhabited mostly by Gulf visitors.
It was built by a Kuwaiti investor and opened last year.
The number of visitors from the United Arab Emirates surged
to 13,000 in the first seven months of this year from 7,265 last
year, according to hotel data from the Sarajevo tourist board.
In 2010, there were only 65 visitors from the UAE.
Bosnia does not have a national tourism authority and data
on land purchases is patchy in the Balkan country which has a
fragmented government system.
Unofficial estimates put the total number of Arab tourists
at between 50,000-60,000 a year, with about a quarter buying
property.
The visitors bring much needed cast to the economy which
has not recovered from the 1990s war.
But many local Muslims, who pray only at mosques or at home,
were shocked when a group of Arab men dressed in traditional
robes prayed outdoors at a popular weekend resort near Sarajevo
last year. Others have been upset by a Saudi-funded mall that
serves no alcohol or pork.
"I'm not glad that they are coming," said Amina, a Muslim
pharmacist from Sarajevo in her 50s. "I'm worried about what
influence they can have on our children if they stayed here."
DELICATE BALANCE
Many Bosnians remember the Arab fighters who came during the
1992-1995 war to fight with Bosnian Muslims against Serbs and
Croats, bringing with them a stricter form of Islam which drew
followers, some of whom fought in Syria and Iraq for Islamic
State.
At the end of the war, some restaurants and cafes in the
Ottoman-era old town of the capital stopped serving alcohol and
pork and residents say they have now disappeared from the menu
in other cafes which have started to do the same.
Esad Durakovic, a professor of Arabic studies at the
University of Sarajevo, wrote in an editorial for the Depo news
portal last week property purchases by Gulf visitors could hurt
a delicate religious balance in Bosnia.
"This is not about tourists who come and go but about those
who permanently stay on their property," he said, saying that it
could fuel a desire for secession among some Bosnian Serbs.
"They will not want to live in "Muslimstan."
Travel and real estate agents dismiss those concerns, saying
the country should welcome the money to help get the economy
back on track and that the visitors only come in the summer to
escape the heat at home.
"I'm really wondering why so many people are questioning
(Arab investments) rather than getting profit out of it... I
find it really sad," said Abdelal Mustafa, general manager of
Saudi-based HR Holidays travel agency.
They want the state to improve legislation to encourage more
visitors and investors in Bosnia.
"The legalisation blocks a lot of money," said Tariq Burjaq,
executive director of the Kuwaiti Rawasi Real estate company,
which is building a 25 million euro worth residential complex at
the foot of Igman mountain, near Sarajevo, with 246 housing
units.
Mirsada Gostevcic who was selling honey and blackberry and
raspberry juice near the Sarajevo Resort where Sanousi's family
has a property, does not see what all the fuss is about.
"I don't mind that Arabs are coming, I don't know why people
are bothered with that. This is a country where life is
difficult, and we are looking forward to earning more money,"
Gostevicic said as visitors from the Gulf strolled along
improvised shop-stands where local farmers sold their produce.
(Additional reporting by Abeer Abu Omar in Dubai and Ivana
Sekularac in Belgrade; Editing by Ingrid Melander and Anna
Willard)