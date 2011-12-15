BANJA LUKA, Bosnia Dec 15 The Bosnian iron ore unit of steelmaker ArcelorMittal will meet its target of 1,850,000 tonnes of ore for 2011, a 30 percent increase from the year before, a company official said, even after a railway strike halted production for several weeks.

"Total revenues in 2011 amounted to 100 million Bosnian marka ($66 million), which is 40 percent more than in 2010," Predrag Sorga, a spokesman for ArcelorMittal Prijedor mines, said on Thursday.

Sorga said that around 100,000 tonnes of its ore could not be shipped to customers because of the strike, which cost the company, based in the northwestern Bosnia, around 4 million marka.

ArcelorMittal Prijedor was forced to halt production at its main plant in mid-October for nearly a month, because its storage sites were full and it could not deliver supplies due to the strike by engine drivers in the Serb region of Bosnia.

At one point, the company considered sending home most of its 850 employees.

The Balkan country's sole steelmaker, ArcelorMittal Zenica, located in central Bosnia, has said it expects to return to pre-crisis production levels of 650,000 tonnes this year, thanks to increased domestic demand.

The company, based in the town of Zenica, said it expected output to rise by 10 percent in 2012. (Reporting By Gordana Katana, writing by Daria Sito-Sucic, editing by Jane Baird)