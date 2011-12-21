BANJA LUKA, Bosnia Dec 21 Steel major
ArcelorMittal has expressed interest in raising its
majority stake in Bosnia's Prijedor iron ore unit by acquiring
state-owned shares, a regional industry minister said on
Wednesday.
"ArcelorMittal has sent a letter of intention to acquire the
state stake in Ljubija iron ore mines and we are currently
reviewing the offer," Serb Republic Industry, Energy and Mining
Minister Zeljko Kovacevic told Reuters.
ArcelorMittal owns a 51 percent stake in the Prijedor iron
ore unit, while majority state-owned Ljubija iron ore mines
control the remaining stake in the joint venture.
The Serb Republic government holds a 70 percent stake in the
Ljubija mines and investment funds and small shareholders
control 20 percent and 10 percent stake, respectively.
Kovacevic said the government has launched preliminary talks
with the world's top steel maker but the price issue has not yet
been put on table. He said the total value of Ljubija mines was
estimated at 50 million Bosnian marka ($33.4 million).
ArcelorMittal Prijedor, located in northwestern Bosnia, said
last week it would meet its output target of 1,850,000 tonnes of
ore for 2011, or 30 percent up from 2010, even after a railway
strike halted production for several weeks.
Bosnia's sole steel maker, ArcelorMittal Zenica, located in
central Bosnia, has said it expects to return to pre-crisis
output level of 650,000 tonnes in 2011, thanks to increased
domestic demand. It expects output rise of 10 percent in 2012.
($1=1.496 Bosnian marka)
(Reporting By Gordana Katana; Writing By Maja Zuvela; Editing
By Elaine Hardcastle)