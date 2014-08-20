* Papers relating to 1914 WWI assassination to go online
* Project aims to save national heritage from destruction
* Heritage hostage to political bickering since war
By Daria Sito-Sucic
SARAJEVO, Aug 20 A group of Balkan experts have
launched a high-tech project to digitise Bosnia's historical
archives which were partly destroyed during its three wars last
century and are still under threat from neglect and a lack of
funding.
The project promises to make available online a host of
records and papers detailing Bosnia's turbulent past, most
notably the events and atmosphere surrounding the 1914 Sarajevo
assassination that triggered World War One.
Bosnia has been in a state of the political paralysis since
its 1992-95 war, which ended in a U.S.-brokered peace deal that
silenced the guns but sowed the seeds for two decades of
dysfunctional government.
Political bickering between the former warring sides has
left many cultural and historical institutions without funding.
"Bosnia's national heritage had been systematically
destroyed during the three wars and because of a lack of
interest and neglect by political parties," James Lyon, a U.S.
historian and former Balkan analyst for the International Crisis
Group thinktank, told a news conference on Tuesday.
Lyon and other Balkan experts created the Foundation for the
Preservation of Historical Heritage in January, initially to
help digitise the parts of Bosnia's National Library archives
relating to the June 1914 killing of the heir to the Habsburg
throne, Archduke Franz Ferdinand.
The experts have now expanded the project after part of the
national archive, housed in the state presidency in Sarajevo,
was set ablaze in anti-government rioting in February, and
floodwaters threatened a number of municipal and private
archives in May.
NO STATUS, FUNDING
Many of the National Library's records and manuscripts were
destroyed in the Bosnian Serb siege of Sarajevo during the
1992-95 war, which razed the landmark Town Hall that housed the
library.
The National Library, the National Museum and five other
museums have been without official status or regular funding
since the war because of clashing views of Bosnia's past among
its Orthodox Serbs, Catholic Croats and Muslim Bosniaks.
In some cases, priceless national treasures have been left
to decay in inadequate storage facilities without temperature
controls or ventilation.
The foundation is using equipment borrowed from
FamilySearch, a genealogy organisation run by the Utah-based
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, also known as the
Mormon church, and has begun helping to digitise the archives of
the National Library, the Historical Museum and Sarajevo's
oldest newspaper, Oslobodjenje.
"In a situation in which the museum, due to its unresolved
legal status, has not been able to adequately secure Bosnia's
cultural and historic heritage, the foundation's support is of
immense importance to us," said Elma Hasimbegovic, director of
the Historical Museum.
Lyon has already been involved in the digitisation of other
archives in Bosnia, including illuminated 14th century gospels
written on leather, decrees of Ottoman sultans and records from
the Hapsburg era and the Kingdom of Yugoslavia.
"The documents from that period will become accessible
online for everyone interested," said Chris Bennett, the
Foundation's Executive Director. He said the Foundation was
considering launching similar projects across the region.
(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Matt Robinson and
Raissa Kasolowsky)