BANJA LUKA, Bosnia Jan 15 Five members of a
special Bosnian Serb police unit have been arrested on suspicion
of robbing a bank van of 617,00 marka ($344,000) using automatic
rifles and an anti-tank missile launcher, officials said on
Friday.
The heist occurred in September last year when heavily-armed
robbers held up a vehicle belonging to the Bosnian branch of
Italian Unicredit bank on a highway in Bosnia's
autonomous Serb Republic. One security guard was wounded.
Bosnia's two autonomous regions, the Serb Republic and the
Bosniak-Croat Federation, have their own separate police forces,
as well as a national police force.
Serb Republic prosecution official Darko Ilic said a
"significant amount of money" had been seized during the arrests
and that the suspects had bought luxury vehicles.
He told a news conference that the weapons used in the
robbery were the personal property of the arrested police
officers and were found buried on a nearby mountain.
"I particularly regret that these young guys, whose careers
were stainless when we admitted them into our ranks and trained
them, have disgraced in such a way their unit and the whole
police force," Serb Republic Interior Minister Dragan Lukac told
the news conference.
(Reporting by Gordana Katana; Writing by Daria Sito-Sucic;
Editing by Matt Robinson)