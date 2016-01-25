SARAJEVO Jan 25 A Bosnian tycoon and head of a
party in the ruling coalition was arrested on Monday on
suspicion of obstructing justice in a move likely to shake
politics, weeks before the Balkan country is expected formally
to apply for European Union membership.
Fahrudin Radoncic is a former owner of Bosnia's largest
newspaper, Dnevni Avaz, and leader of the co-ruling Union for
Better Future (SBB) party. His arrest follows that of two other
SBB officials this month on suspicion of intimidating a witness
in the high-profile trial in Kosovo of accused Balkan drug lord
Naser Kelmendi.
Radoncic had criticised the arrests.
It was unclear what ramifications his arrest might have for
the ruling coalition, which is just weeks away from applying for
Bosnian membership of the European Union, two decades after the
end of a 1992-95 war.
The police and the state prosecutor's office said in
separate statements that Radoncic was arrested on suspicion of
interfering in the work of the judiciary.
Police said he was taken into custody in the town of Hadzici
near the capital Sarajevo, and that it raided several other
locations for evidence. Bosnian media reported that the Dnevni
Avaz offices were also raided.
