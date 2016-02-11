SARAJEVO Feb 11 Bosnian police have arrested
the owner and three other officials of a bank caught up in
controversy over a loan to the president of the Bosnian Serb
Republic, Bosnia's state prosecutor and police said on Thursday.
The arrest of Slobodan Pavlovic, the owner of Pavlovic
International Bank, and the three other officials - Petar Lazic,
Ljiljana Garic and Blago Blagojevic - came after earlier raids
on the bank's premises. Lawyers for the bankers
could not immediately be reached for comment.
"Police officers of the State Protection and Investigation
Agency detained today in the areas of Bijeljina and Mostar four
persons ... suspected of committing crimes of abuse of office or
authority and money laundering related to the operation of the
Pavlovic bank," SIPA said in a statement.
The prosecutor's office said police were searching for more
people, adding it could not provide further information.
Slobodan Pavlovic, a U.S.-based businessman, was arrested in
Bosnia, investigators said. He had already been questioned by
the prosecutors, in December.
He told local media then the investigators were looking for
evidence related to a loan the bank gave to Milorad Dodik, the
president of the Bosnian Serb Republic. The loan, for 1.5
million Bosnian marka ($870,000), was for the purchase of the
villa in Belgrade, the Serbian capital, in 2007.
Dodik is involved in an increasingly acrimonious row over
the authority of Bosnian state institutions over Serb areas of
the country. The dispute is raising concern that
Bosnia might unravel, 20 years after it emerged from the civil
wars in the former Yugoslavia.
(Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Daria Sito-Sucic and
Larry King)