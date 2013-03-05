* Airline grounded over bank debt
* Wants to settle debt by selling two aircraft
By Daria Sito-Sucic
SARAJEVO, March 5 Bosnia's BH Airlines has been
grounded and faces possible bankruptcy over an outstanding bank
debt, a senior government official said on Tuesday.
The Sarajevo-based carrier is solely owned by Bosnia's
autonomous Muslim-Croat Federation, after Turkish Airlines
pulled out of a joint venture in June last year and
handed its 49-percent stake over to the government.
Enver Bijedic, the Federation's minister for transport and
communications, told Reuters that flights had been halted due to
claims of some 7 million Bosnian marka ($4.6 million) by the
Bosnian arm of Austria's Hypo Alpe Adria Bank.
Last month the bank froze the airline's accounts over an
unpaid 5.5 million marka leasing loan for two ATR 72 aircraft
and a 1.5 million marka rehabilitation loan. Bijedic said BH
Airlines had deposited collateral of roughly the same amount
with the bank.
The bank confirmed in a statement that it had frozen the
accounts of BH Airlines because of significant outstanding debt
and delays in the payment of the leasing loan.
"We did not rush with this decision and the blocking of
accounts was the last option," the bank's statement said.
"The bankruptcy of BH Airlines is not in our interest," the
bank said, adding it expected the airline's management to
consider all options to relieve its financial problems and
ensure operations would continue.
Hypo Alpe Adria is in the process of rolling back an
ambitious expansion into southeastern Europe in an attempt to
shrink itself back to health.
Under a 2005 contract with Hypo Alpe Adria's leasing arm, BH
Airlines bought two 66-seat ATR 72 aircraft worth a total of
$18.4 million. ATR is a joint venture of European aerospace
group EADS and Italy's Finmeccanica.
"The company has paid back $15 million under the leasing
loan, while these two planes are today worth $9 million,"
Bijedic said, blaming the debt on the airline's previous
management.
He said the airline had offered the bank a new deal to pay
off the debt from the sale of the two aircraft, topped up with a
further $550,000 from the government.
"We have proposed to level the balance with the bank,"
Bijedic said. "If they decline, BH Airlines will go bankrupt,
which means that everybody will face a loss," he said, adding
that the Bosnian arm of the bank had sent the offer to its
Austrian headquarters.
"We have already conducted early negotiations with Airbus to
buy one 160-seat Airbus 319 aircraft under a favourable
agreement, so we would then be able to resume flights," he said.
Goran Jovanovic, president of BH Airlines' supervisory
board, said he was hopeful the matter could be resolved and
flights resumed.
BH Airlines receives an annual government subsidy of 2.7
million marka, as well as proceeds from departure taxes at
Sarajevo airport.
(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)