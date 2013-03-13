(Corrects airline destinations in last paragraph)
SARAJEVO, March 13 Bosnia's sole carrier BH
Airlines resumed flying on Wednesday after a bank unblocked its
accounts, frozen in February over outstanding debt, a top
airline official said on Wednesday.
"Our accounts were unblocked yesterday," Goran Jovanovic,
the president of BH Airlines' supervisory board, told Reuters by
telephone. "We re-launched the flights today."
The carrier, owned by Bosnia's autonomous Muslim-Croat
Federation, was grounded last week as the Bosnian arm of
Austria's Hypo Alpe Adria Bank claimed some 7 million
Bosnian marka ($4.7 million).
Early in February, the bank froze the airline's accounts
over an unpaid leasing loan of 5.5 million marka for two ATR 72
aircraft and a 1.5 million marka rehabilitation loan.
The Federation ministry for transport and communications had
offered to repay the debt from the sale of the two aircraft,
topped with a further $550,000 from the government, minister
Enver Bijedic told Reuters last week.
"The bank's headquarters in Austria accepted the deal,"
Jovanovic said.
A bank spokeswoman confirmed that BH Airlines' accounts were
unblocked on Tuesday but could not give more detail.
Hypo Alpe Adria had said earlier the airline's bankruptcy
was not in its interest but no further comment was immediately
available.
The bank is in the process of rolling back its expansion
into southeastern Europe in an attempt to shrink itself back to
health.
In June last year, Turkish Airlines pulled out of
a joint venture with BH Airlines and handed its 49-percent stake
back to the government.
Jovanovic said several airline companies have expressed
interest for a strategic partnership with BH Airlines but no
concrete deals were put on the table yet.
The airline flies mainly to Turkey and northern Europe,
serving the Bosnian diaspora.
(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic
and Stephen Nisbet)