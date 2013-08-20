Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
SARAJEVO Aug 20 Bosnia's BH Telecom, posted a flat first-half net profit as the country's top telecoms company battles mounting competition from privately owned rivals.
The state-owned company reported a flat first half net profit of 65.1 million Bosnian marka ($44.4 million) on revenue 3 percent lower at 285.5 million marka.
BH Telecom said it was working to adjust its business strategy to market conditions and improve services to maintain its leading position on Bosnia's liberalised market.
The Sarajevo-based company, which is 90 percent state-owned, operates mainly in parts of Bosnia's autonomous Federation dominated by Bosnian Muslims or Bosniaks, and faces fierce competition from other two rival telecoms companies.
M:tel, owned by Serbia's state-owned Telekom Srbija and based in the country's autonomous Serb Republic but operating across Bosnia, has reported a first-half net profit of 44.6 million marka, down 13 percent on subscriber losses.
HT Mostar, based in the mainly Croat-populated areas of Bosnia, reported a first-half net profit of 6.4 million marka, down 18 percent, on revenues of 122.2 million marka. (1$=1.466 Bosnian marka)
(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Louise Heavens)
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* Genius Brands International, Inc. announces 2016 financial results and business update
LOS ANGELES, March 31 Already one of the biggest names in Latin music, Colombian pop star Maluma is hoping to cross over to a wider audience with an upcoming album of Spanish and English music.