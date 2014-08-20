SARAJEVO Aug 20 Bosnia's BH Telecom
posted a 25 percent fall in first-half net profit on Wednesday,
citing the weak economy and ever-increasing competition in the
Balkan country.
The state-owned company said the fall to 43.8 million
Bosnian marka ($30 million) of net profit on revenue down 1.2
percent at 268.3 million marka was also attributable to the
struggle to keep up with fast-changing technology and
internet-based services such as Skype.
"The lower profit is an effect of negative macroeconomic
trends caused by recession over the previous years in the
countries of euro zone and the region that have continued this
year," BH Telecom said on its website.
Sarajevo-based BH Telecom, which is 90 percent state-owned
and operates mainly in parts of Bosnia's autonomous Federation
dominated by Muslim Bosniaks, kept its dividend unchanged at
1.73 marka per share.
Its main rival m:tel, owned by Serbia's
state-owned Telekom Srbija and based in the country's autonomous
Serb Republic, last month posted first-half net profit up 3
percent to 45.9 million marka on revenue also up 3 percent.
HT Mostar, based in the mainly Croat-populated
areas of Bosnia, reported a 63 percent slide in first-half net
profit to 2.35 million marka, on revenue down 6.5 percent at
114.2 million marka.
(1$ = 1.465 Bosnian marka)
(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by David Goodman)