* Police says $13.4 mln diverted, hurting alumina plant's
operation
* Warrant to be issued after prosecutor confirms indictment
* Alumina plant undergoing bankruptcy procedure
BANJA LUKA, Bosnia, Sept 20 Police on Friday
charged six Lithuanians with the embezzlement of 19.4 million
Bosnian marka ($13.4 million) from Bosnia's alumina plant Birac
Zvornik, which was forced into bankruptcy and taken
over by the government.
The ongoing investigation has revealed tax evasion and
irregular spending by the former management at the loss-making
plant while it was majority-owned by Lithuanian lender Ukio
Bankas, which was itself placed in administration by
Lithuania's central bank after it ran into financial trouble.
Ukio's main shareholder is Vladimir Romanov, owner of
cash-strapped Scottish soccer club Hearts.
"The six are charged with economic mismanagement, abuse of
office and forgery," Bosnia's Serb Republic police director
Gojko Vasic told reporters but declined to identify the group.
Birac, Bosnia's sole alumina plant located in the eastern
town of Zvornik in the country's autonomous Serb Republic, had
been struggling to pay off mounting debts.
The plant is a major employer in the Zvornik area but
recorded a loss of 5.4 million Bosnian marka in 2012, bringing
total losses over an unspecified number of years to 735.3
million marka, according to a financial report it published in
February on the Banja Luka Stock Exchange.
Vasic said the group has diverted part of 19.4 million marka
of funds from the regional Investment and Development Bank
(IRB), incurring a loss of 11.3 million marka to a firm
operating within Birac.
Following police investigation into the Birac's operation in
April, the Serb Republic government ordered the tax authority to
launch bankruptcy proceedings at the plant and took it over.
The Lithuanian managers left Bosnia after the investigation
had been launched and never returned.
Vasic said the police had not yet made contact with the
Lithuanian authorities. He said that international warrants for
the six are pending the formal confirmation of the indictment by
the regional prosecutor.
The Serb Republic government has said it managed to resume
production at the plant and pay employees. But it has failed to
pay the outstanding debt to contractors and service providers.
