SARAJEVO, April 8 The Banja Luka Stock Exchange
(BLSE) on Monday suspended trading in the heavily indebted
alumina plant Birac ad Zvornik, which is subject to
bankruptcy proceedings, for 11 days, it said on its website
(www.blberza.com).
The government of Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic ordered
the tax authority at the weekend to launch bankruptcy
proceedings at the loss-making plant, majority-owned by the
Lithuanian lender Ukio Bankas, which is itself being
taken over after going into administration.
The decision follows a police investigation last week into
alleged tax evasion and irregular spending at the Birac plant.
"The stock exchange has temporarily suspended trade in
stocks of the issuer Birac Zvornik to enable investors to get
full information about the condition of the issuer," the BLSE
said in a statement.
It said the suspension would last until April 19.
Ukio Bankas has been controlled by Vladimir Romanov, also
owner of the cash-strapped Scottish soccer club Hearts, although
Ukio is being taken over by Lithuania's Siauliu Bankas
.
Last Friday, Romanov called an assembly of Birac's
shareholders and appointed a new managing board to draft and
adopt a new business plan.
Birac shares last traded on April 4 at 0.01 Bosnian marka,
17 percent down from the previous day's close, after police
entered the plant to inspect it.
Birac, Bosnia's sole alumina plant, is located in the
eastern town of Zvornik and has been struggling under mounting
debts.
Officials of the Serb Republic's government have said the
bankruptcy procedure is the only way to determine the state of
the plant with the aim of maintaining production and paying off
creditors and suppliers.
