SARAJEVO Oct 20 Bosnia's autonomous
Bosniak-Croat Federation raised 30 million Bosnian marka ($17.4
million) on Tuesday via an auction of a five-year domestic bond
aimed at covering its widening budget deficit in the absence of
IMF cash, the finance ministry said.
It said investors placed bids for 61.3 million marka against
the 30 million marka on offer. The bond fetched a weighted
average yield of 3.056 percent, down from 3.317 percent at the
previous sale of the five-year paper in August.
Bosnia's two regions, the Federation and the Serb Republic,
badly need cash to plug their budget deficits which together
amount to about 1 billion marka after they failed to secure a
new IMF loan. The previous loan expired in June.
They had both drawn up budgets assuming they would get IMF
funds. The Federation has said it was negotiating a 200 million
marka loan with commercial banks to make up for the IMF cash.
($1 = 1.726 Bosnian marka)
(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Mark Potter)