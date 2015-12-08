SARAJEVO Dec 8 Bosnia's autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation raised 70 million Bosnian marka ($38.7 million) on Tuesday via an auction of a five-year domestic bond, the finance ministry said.

The bond was aimed at covering the Federation's widening budget deficit in the absence of IMF cash, it said.

Investors placed bids for 142.6 million marka against the 70 million marka on offer, the ministry said. The bond fetched a weighted average yield of 2.705 percent, down from 3.056 percent at the previous sale of the five-year paper last month.

Bosnia's two regions, the Federation and the Serb Republic, badly need cash to plug their budget gaps, which together amount to about 1 billion marka, after they failed to secure a new IMF loan. The previous loan expired in June.

Both had drawn up budgets assuming they would get IMF funds. The Federation has said it plans to issue another long-term domestic bond worth 60 million marka to make up for the missing IMF funds. ($1 = 1.809 Bosnian marka) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Tom Heneghan)