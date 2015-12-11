SARAJEVO Dec 11 Bosnia's autonomous Serb
Republic said on Friday it aims to raise 57 million Bosnian
marka ($32 million) via auctions of treasury bills and domestic
bonds this month to make up for a lack of IMF funds for its 2015
budget.
It said it will issue 12 million marka worth of six-month
treasury bills on Dec. 21 and 45 million Bosnian marka worth of
domestic bonds on Dec. 28. The bonds will carry a fixed annual
coupon of 3.5 percent, the regional finance ministry said.
Last week, the region increased its 2015 budget by 2.5
percent to cover a 6.9 percent rise in debt issuance, compared
with its original plan to help pay for maturing
debt.
Bosnia's two regions, the Serb Republic and Bosniak-Croat
Federation, badly need cash to plug their budget gaps, which
together amount to about 1 billion marka, after they failed to
secure a new IMF loan. The previous loan expired in June.
Both had drawn up budgets assuming they would get IMF funds.
($1 = 1.787 Bosnian marka)
(Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Hugh Lawson)