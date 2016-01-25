SARAJEVO Jan 25 Bosnia's autonomous Serb
Republic aims to raise 33 million Bosnian marka ($18.2 million)
via an auction of three-year domestic bond on Feb. 8 to help pay
maturing debt in the absence of funds from the International
Monetary Fund (IMF).
The bonds will carry a fixed annual coupon of 3.5 percent,
the region's finance ministry said on Monday, adding that the
auction will be carried out via the Banja Luka Stock Exchange
(BLSE).
Bosnia's two regions, the Serb Republic and the
Bosniak-Croat Federation, badly need cash to plug their budget
gaps or finance maturing debt after they failed to secure a new
loan from the IMF due to delays in carrying out economic
reforms.
The Serb Republic's 2016 budget envisages the debt payment
at 669 million marka, or 31.2 percent up from 2015.
($1 = 1.809 Bosnian marka)
