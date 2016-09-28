SARAJEVO, Sept 28 Bosnia's autonomous
Bosniak-Croat Federation will offer for sale 1.5 million shares
in generic drugmaker Bosnalijek on Oct. 2 but this
time at a lower price according to a bourse statement, after an
attempt in July drew no bidders.
The government, which wants to sell its 19 percent stake in
Bosnalijek as part of its privatisation plan for 2016 to plug a
budget deficit, has cut the price to 14.73 Bosnian marka per
share from 15.50 marka previously offered.
Bosnalijek shares traded at 11.50 marka on Wednesday, up
1.59 percent on Tuesday's close. The company has a market
capitalisation of 91.1 million marka ($52.4 million).
The Federation government first tried to sell its stake in
Bosnalijek in 2010 but failed to find a buyer.
The auction will be carried out via the Sarajevo Stock
Exchange, SASE said in a statement.
A Luxembourg-based company, Haden S.A., is the biggest
shareholder with nearly 30 percent in Bosnalijek, and the
remainder is held by investment funds and small shareholders.
The government has said it also plans this year to try to
sell its stakes in aluminium smelter Aluminij Mostar
and engineering firm Energoinvest.
It would try again to sell its stake in Sarajevo Osiguranje
insurer after it lowered the price to 10.39 marka per share from
12.99 marka at the last auction in June.
Earlier this month, the government sold its 39.9 percent
stake in the Bosnian holding firm Fabrika Duhana Sarajevo (FDS)
to the British American Tobacco via the CID Adriatic Investments
(CID) fund for 42.7 million Bosnian marka ($24.5 million).
(1$ = 1.74 Bosnian marka)
(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)