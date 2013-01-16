SARAJEVO Jan 16 Bosnia's top generic drugs
maker, Bosnalijek, expects a rise of more than 15
percent in net profits this year after an 11 percent gain in
2012 on growing exports, its general manager said on Wednesday.
Nedzad Polic said Bosnalijek last year posted a net profit
of 6.55 million Bosnian marka ($4.5 million) on sales up 5
percent at 111.8 million marka.
Its exports, mainly to Russia, amounted to more than 65
million marka or more than 10 percent up from last year.
"This is the second year in a row in which sales on
international markets exceed those made on the domestic market,"
Polic told reporters, adding that Bosnalijek will remain focused
on developing its international business.
He forecast a rise in sales of 15 percent this year and 11
percent and 10 percent in 2014 and 2015, respectively.
Bosnalijek plans to invest 90 million marka to improve its
drugs quality control system to meet international standards and
build a new line for non sterile drugs compounding, Polic said.
Bosnia's Muslim-Croat federation government which holds a
19.3 percent stake in Bosnalijek had in recent years tried to
sell it unsuccessfully. It has not yet decided whether to put up
its stake for sale this year.
Last September the World Bank's International Finance
Corporation (IFC) sold its 8.8 percent stake in the firm, with
its shares acquired via the Sarajevo Stock Exchange (SASE) by a
Luxembourg-based company, Haden S.A.
Haden is now the biggest single stake-holder with 23
percent. Other shareholders are Bosnalijek employees, investment
funds and the Libyan government.
However, Polic said he was concerned that neither the
regional government nor the company had been able to approach
Haden S.A. and discuss its future strategy in relation to
Bosnalijek.
"I do not believe in conspiracy theories but this takeover
is quite unusual," he said. Bosnalijek shares traded flat at 14
Bosnian marka on Wednesday.
($1=1.47 Bosnian marka)
(Reporting By Maja Zuvela; Editing by Greg Mahlich)