SARAJEVO, June 25 Bosnia's biggest utility EPBiH
has short-listed Japan's Hitachi, a Spanish-led group
and a Chinese consortium to build a 450 MW coal-fired unit at
its Tuzla plant, it said on Tuesday.
EPBiH chose the three bidders out of 11
international firms and consortia which had applied to build the
unit at the Tuzla plant, at an estimated cost of around 1.65
billion Bosnian marka ($1.1 billion), an EPBiH spokeswoman said.
The project will be one of the largest investments in the
Balkan country's ageing energy infrastructure, where outdated
coal-fired plants face rising consumption.
The Spanish group is led by Cobra, a technology subsidiary
of Spanish infrastructure firm ACS, and includes
Toshiba a unit of Hungary's state-owned power company
MVM, and Poland's RAFACO, a branch of France's Alstom SA
.
The Chinese consortium includes Gezhouba Group
Corp. and Guandong Electric Power Design, EPBiH
spokeswoman Midheta Kurspahic told Reuters.
EPBiH, the biggest of Bosnia's three power utilities,
operates two coal-fired plants and three hydro power plants with
a combined capacity of 1,165 megawatts (MW) and 517 MW,
respectively.
The company plans to invest around 390 million marka in 2013
in three hydro plant projects and the modernisation of its coal
mines.
(1$=1.495 Bosnian marka)
