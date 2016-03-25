SARAJEVO, March 25 The regulator in Bosnia's
autonomous Serb Republic on Friday allowed the region's power
utility Elektroprivreda Republike Srpske (ERS) to
raise electricity prices by an average 4.9 percent from May.
The power price is a politically sensitive issue in the
Balkan country, where power bills consume a large slice of
household income, especially in the winter. The increase is the
first in five years.
Under the decision, the rates for households will go up by
5.4 percent, while industrial consumers will see their bills
rise by 3.4 percent.
Last summer, the regulator reversed it previous decision to
allow ERS to raise power prices by 8.7 percent, citing legal and
technical problems, though the announced hike caused an uproar
among the country's opposition political parties.
Bosnia completed power market liberalisation in January
2015, when households became eligible to choose their preferred
supplier.
However, three majority state-run power utilities, which all
sell power below the market price, have retained their dominant
position.
Bosnia's top power utility EPBiH and the smaller
utility EPHZHB, located in Bosnia's other autonomous
region, the Bosniak-Croat Federation, increased their power
prices in 2015.
Bosnia generates 40 percent of its electricity from hydro
power and the rest from coal-fired plants, making it one of the
few countries in the Balkans able to export electricity.
(Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Mark Potter)