* Posts profit of $4.3 mln, output of 7,400 GWh
* Expects lower 2012 output due to plant upgrade
* Due to launch construction of new capacities
By Daria Sito-Sucic
SARAJEVO, Dec 29 Bosnia's top utility
Elektroprivreda BH (EPBiH) expects to swing to a profit of 6.5
million Bosnian marka ($4.3 million) in 2011 after year-ago loss
and do better next year despite forecasts for lower output, its
general manager said on Thursday.
A 13 percent rise in prices to 56 euros per MWh for the
utility's surplus power from a year earlier helped boost
profits, Elvedin Grabovica said.
"This creates the basis for optimism that we shall
accomplish even better business results next year," Grabovica
told a year-end news conference.
Low levels of rivers due to drought this year have hit hydro
power production, forcing many utilities in the Balkans to buy
electricity on the spot market on a daily, weekly and monthly
basis, boosting power prices in the region.
The company recorded a loss of 16.3 million marka in 2010
due to high operating costs and low electricity prices, even as
its electricity output rose 2 percent to 7,200 GWh.
Output at the Sarajevo-based company was up 2.7 percent to
nearly 7,400 gigawatt-hours thanks to the maximum utilisation of
coal-fired plants, which offset weaker hydro power production,
Grabovica said.
"This year we had maximum power output, maximum purchase of
coal, maximum price of coal and maximum sale of electricity," he
said.
But Grabovica warned the output will probably go down in
2012 due to the reconstruction of a unit at its 450 MW Tuzla
coal-fired plant.
He also said that this year marked the worst hydro
conditions in 50 years and EPBiH produced only 15 percent of
power from hydro generation, compared with 30 percent in 2010.
Bosnia generally gets 40 percent of its electricity from
hydro power, while the rest comes from coal-fired plants.
Grabovica said that EPBiH in 2011 invested a total of 186
million marka in the production capacities and distribution
network, and planned to invest 224 million marka in 2012.
EPBiH will launch the construction of the 20 MW Vranduk
hydro-power plant, the 46 MW Podvelezje wind farm and 15 small
hydro-power plants on the Neretvica river with combined capacity
of 26 MW, all worth 348 million marka.
Grabovica said the company was launching negotiations and
finalising financial plans on the construction of a new unit at
its communist-era coal-fired Tuzla plant.
EPBiH, the largest of the Balkan country's three power
companies, operates three hydro-power plants and two coal-fired
plants.
Unlike other countries in the emerging Balkans, which rely
on imports to cover much of their consumption, Bosnia is able to
export power, helped by its hydro potential.
(Reporting By Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Michael Kahn and Jon
Loades-Carter)