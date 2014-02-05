SARAJEVO Feb 5 An autonomous region of Bosnia
plans to raise around 8.3 million marka ($5.7 million) by
selling its 22.12 percent stake in oil retailer Energopetrol
, part of its strategy of selling off minority stakes
to boost its finances.
The Energy and Industry Ministry of Bosnia's autonomous
Bosniak-Croat federation aims to sell 1,215,111 Energopetrol
shares at 6.8 Bosnian marka apiece in an auction on the Sarajevo
Stock Exchange, the exchange said on its website.
Energopetrol shares were traded last on Monday at 7 marka.
The bourse started accepting orders for the auction on
Wednesday. It is due to close on Feb. 12.
Croatian energy firm INA and Hungarian oil and gas
company MOL both own 33.5 percent stakes in
Energopetrol, with small shareholders owning the
remaining approximate 10 percent.
MOL is INA's biggest shareholder with almost 50 percent,
while the Croatian government owns close to 45 percent.
The two shareholders have been locked in a long-running
dispute over control of INA, and are currently in talks to
redefine their partnership. MOL has said it might sell its INA
stock if no agreement was reached.
($1=1.447 Bosnian marka)
(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Mark Potter)