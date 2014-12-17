SARAJEVO Dec 17 Bosnia will expand a coal-fired
power plant with a loan of 668 million euros ($833 million)
arranged with the Export-Import (Exim) Bank of China
on Wednesday, local media reported.
Top power utility EPBiH plans to build a
450-megawatt unit at its Tuzla power plant, marking the biggest
investment in a drive to address the country's creaking energy
infrastructure.
Ante Krajina, prime minister of Bosnia's autonomous
Bosniak-Croat Federation, signed a memorandum of understanding
with visiting Exim Bank Chairman Li Ruogu on the sidelines of a
summit in Belgrade between China and 16 central and eastern
European states.
"The memorandum means the Federation government is ready to
provide sovereign guarantees for the loan which will most likely
be denominated in U.S. dollars," Krajina was quoted as saying by
Bosnia's Fena news agency. He said the loan terms would be
defined soon.
EPBiH has selected a consortium of China Gezhouba Group
and China's Guandong Electric Power Design to carry
out the project.
Chinese investors are boosting their presence in the
Balkans, a potentially lucrative market with good links to the
European Union and scope for price rises.
Bosnia generates 40 percent of its power from hydro and the
rest from coal, making it one of the few countries in the
Balkans able to export electricity.
($1 = 0.8022 euros)
(Reporting by Maja Zuvela; editing by Jason Neely)