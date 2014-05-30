* Government awards a 30-year concession to EPBiH
* Work on 13 MW hydropower plant to start in mid-2015
* Final selection of bidders for 20 MW hydropwer plant in
mid-August
SARAJEVO, May 30 Bosnia's top power utility
EPBiH will build and manage the 13 megawatt Janjici
hydropower plant on the river Bosna in central Bosnia, estimated
to cost 72.2 million Bosnian marka ($50 million), officials said
on Friday.
The government of Bosnia's autonomous Bosniak-Croat
Federation, EPBiH's majority owner, signed a contract with the
utility granting it a concession for 30 years, with the
possibility of extending the deal.
The project will be financed with a 30 million euro ($40.85
million) loan from the German state-owned development bank KfW
and should start in the second half of 2015, Energy
Minister Erdal Trhulj told a news conference.
EPBiH will provide the remainder of the cost for the plant
with an expected annual output of 68 gigawatt hours (GWh).
The utility will make a one-off payment of 1.57 million
Bosnian marka for the concession, accounting for a little more
than 2 percent of the project's total value. It will pay an
annual concession fee of 2.43 percent of the total revenue
generated through the sale of electricity, EPBiH General Manager
Elvedin Grabovica said.
Grabovica also said that EPBiH has selected eight out of 12
companies that applied to pre-qualify for a contract to build a
20 megawatt Vranduk hydropower plant also on the Bosna river,
which will produce 96.4 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity.
He said the pre-qualification list will now be forwarded for
approval to the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD), which had extended a 26 million
euro loan for the estimated 127 million marka project.
Another 37.5 million euros for the project will be secured
from the European Investment Bank (EIB), and the
remainder from EPBiH.
Grabovica declined to name the companies but said he hoped
that final bidder could be chosen by mid-August.
EPBiH, the largest of Bosnia's three power utilities,
operates two coal-fired plants and three hydropower plants with
a combined capacity of 1,165 MW and 517 MW, respectively.
