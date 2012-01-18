SARAJEVO Jan 18 Bosnia's top power utility Elektroprivreda BiH (EPBIH) reported an outage on Wednesday at a 230 megawatt unit of its coal-fired Kakanj plant in central Bosnia.

The Kakanj plant has an installed capacity of 450 MW and produces an average of 2,300 GWh of electricity per year.

A spokeswoman for EPBIH told Reuters the unit was offline as of January 16 and said that work to put it online were underway.

She gave no reason for the outage.

EPBIH, the biggest of three power utilities in Bosnia, operates two coal-fired plants with total installed capacity of 1,165 MW and three 517 MW capacity hydro power plants.

(Reporting By Maja Zuvela; Editing by Michael Kahn)