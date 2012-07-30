Connecticut Senate passes bill allowing purchase of nuclear power
June 7 Connecticut's Senate passed a bill Wednesday morning that could allow the state to buy power from Dominion Energy Inc's Millstone nuclear power plant.
SARAJEVO, July 30 Bosnia's top power utility EPBiH restarted two 200 megawatt units at its Tuzla coal-fired power plant over the weekend after an unplanned outage had shut them down on July 26, a spokesman said on Monday.
"The two units are reconnected to the power grid and are operating normally," the official told Reuters without giving a reason for the outages.
EPBiH runs two coal-fired plants and three hydro power plants with a combined capacity of 1,165 MW and 517 MW, respectively. A prolonged drought lowered its hydro power output to 3,280 GWh in the first half of 2012, or 42 percent below target. (Reporting By Maja Zuvela; Editing by Michael Kahn and Helen Massy-Beresford)
June 7 Connecticut's Senate passed a bill Wednesday morning that could allow the state to buy power from Dominion Energy Inc's Millstone nuclear power plant.
SINGAPORE/DUBAI, June 7 Abu Dhabi petroleum port authorities have eased restrictions on oil tankers going to and from Qatar, according to industry sources and shipping circulars seen by Reuters on Wednesday.