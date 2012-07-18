(Refiles to remove editing notes from headline)
* H1 hydro output 42 pct below target
* 215 MW coal unit overhaul to hit 2012 output
* Tender for new 450 MW coal unit expected next week
SARAJEVO, July 18 A prolonged drought lowered
the hydro power output of Bosnia's top utility Elektroprivreda
BiH (EPBiH) to 3,280 gigawatt-hours in the first half
of 2012, 42 percent below target, a company official said on
Wednesday.
Bosnia, normally the only net power exporter in the Western
Balkans, produces about 40 percent of its energy from hydro
power, while the remainder is generated by ageing coal-fired
plants.
"In the first half of this year hydro accounted for only 18
percent of the total output," Mirsad Sabanovic, EPBiH's supply
and trade manager, told Reuters.
Weather forecasters expect the heatwave across the Western
Balkans to continue until late August.
Elvedin Grabovica , EPBiH's general manager, said that total
output for 2012 is expected to be 20 percent less than in 2011,
partly because of the continuing overhaul of a 215 MW unit at
the Tuzla coal-fired plant, which should be complete by the end
of the year.
EPBiH, operates three hydro-power plants and two coal-fired
plants. Its first-half profit this year rose to 6 million
Bosnian marka ($3.77 million), eclipsing the 2011 full-year
figure of only 1.5 million marka.
Grabovica said that the company will next week invite
potential partners to take part in the construction of a new 450
MW unit at the Tuzla plant at an estimated cost of 1.5 billion
marka.
($1=1.59 Bosnian marka)
