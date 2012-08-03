(Refiles to fix garble in fifth paragraph)
* Application deadline expires on Sept. 14
* Project is one of largest in Bosnia energy sector
SARAJEVO, Aug 3 Bosnia's top power utility EPBiH
invited on Friday potential bidders to express
interest in building a 450 megawatt coal-fired unit at its Tuzla
plant at an estimated cost of 1.5 billion Bosnian marka ($949
million).
The project will be one of the largest investments into the
Balkan country's energy infrastructure which requires heavy
investment as many of its coal-fired plants are way past their
prime, while the consumption is forecast to grow.
EPBiH said potential bidders could file their letters of
interest by September 14 after which a tender panel will
shortlist the candidates for further negotiations.
Under the tender terms, the government of the Muslim-Croat
federation, one of Bosnia's two postwar autonomous regions, will
guarantee a long-term raw material supply for the future unit in
which EPBiH will hold a majority stake.
The unit will be managed jointly for an unspecified period
of time after which EPBiH will retain the ownership, EPBiH said,
adding that it would agree with a future partner on how the
energy produced by the unit will be shared.
EPBiH operates two coal-fired plants and three hydro-power
plants with a combined capacity of 1,165 MW and 517 MW,
respectively.
In 2010 Swiss energy firm Alpiq had bid to become a
strategic investor for the new unit at Tuzla but a new EPBiH
managment scrapped the tender due to what it said were
unfavourable power sharing terms offered by Alpiq.
The Tuzla plant in northern Bosnia currenly has six units
and produces 3,100 GWh of electricity a year.
Unlike other countries in the Western Balkans that rely on
imports to cover much of their consumption, Bosnia is a net
power exporter but EPBiH had said a prolonged drought has
lowered its hydro power output to 3,280 GWh in the first half of
2012, or 42 percent below target.
($1= 1.58 Bosnian marka)
(Reporting By Maja Zuvela; editing by Keiron Henderson)