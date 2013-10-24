SARAJEVO Oct 24 Bosnia's second largest power utility EPRS reported a first half pre-tax profit of 22.75 million Bosnian marka ($16 million), a sharp jump from the same period a year ago when its output was hurt by a long-term drought.

Profit increased more than fourfold on revenues up 17 percent to 350 million marka, the government of Bosnia's Serb-Republic, the majority owner of EPRS, said on Thursday.

The utility's output in the same period increased by nearly 29 percent to 3,539 gigawatt-hours (GWh) due to strong gains in hydro power generation, it added.

EPRS provides power to Serb-dominated parts of Bosnia and also exports some electricity. Besides EPRS, Sarajevo-based EPBiH and Mostar-based EPHZHB operate in Bosnia's other autonomous half, the Muslim-Croat federation.

Bosnia generates 40 percent of its electricity from hydro and the rest from coal-fired plants. Unlike other countries in the Balkans that rely on imports to cover much of their demand, it is able to export power due in part to its hydro capacity. ($1=1.42 Bosnian marka)

(Reporting by Maja Zuvela. Editing by Jane Merriman)