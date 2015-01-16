* EU offering to unlock funds on commitment to reform
* Serbs uncertain of signing up
* Bosnia dogged by political, economic inertia since war
By Maja Zuvela
SARAJEVO, Jan 16 Britain and Germany teamed up
on Friday in warning Bosnia not to shun a European Union
initiative to unblock the Balkan country's stalled bid to join
the bloc, saying the offer would not be repeated.
The EU has agreed a plan drafted by London and Berlin to
release funds for Bosnia and endorse a long-delayed
pre-membership pact in the hope of spurring economic and
eventually political reform in a country still dogged by ethnic
divisions left over from a 1992-95 war.
The initiative requires leaders of Bosnia's Muslim Bosniaks,
Catholic Croats and Orthodox Serbs to make a written commitment
to institutional reform at all levels of their
highly-decentralised state and agree an agenda for broader
political and economic changes.
Bosnia's tripartite presidency - comprising a Bosniak, Croat
and Serb - has signed up, and the national parliament elected in
October is expected to endorse the plan.
But British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond, visiting with
his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier, said the written
commitment would need the signature of all 14 parties that won
seats in the election.
Milorad Dodik, the leader of Bosnia's autonomous Serb
Republic, has voiced doubts, suggesting the European Union wants
to dismantle much of his region's autonomy, and it is uncertain
whether he will sign up.
"What the EU has put on the table is a good offer and I
would say to you candidly, it is an unrepeatable offer," Hammond
said in a speech to the Bosnian parliament. "It is in
everybody's interests that Bosnia-Herzegovina seizes this
opportunity," he said.
Brussels was spurred into action by days of civil unrest in
Bosnia in February last year over unemployment, corruption and
political and economic stagnation that has roots in an unwieldy
system of ethnic quotas laid down in a 1995 peace deal.
Alluding to Dodik's doubts, Hammond denied the EU harboured
any "hidden agenda" to centralise the Bosnian state and warned
of the risks of failing to act.
"...There is no time for delay, for prevarication or for
obstructionism from any quarter," he said.
Steinmeier echoed the warning, telling reporters: "Political
party leaders were today unanimous that reform is possible and
that they must push it forward. Otherwise, they will face
growing social discontent."
