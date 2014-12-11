SARAJEVO Dec 11 Turkey's state-run stock exchange Borsa Istanbul is keen to increase its 5 percent stake in Bosnia's Sarajevo Stock Exchange (SASE) to more than 30 percent via an auction scheduled for Jan. 12, SASE said on Thursday.

Borsa Istanbul owns 308 SASE shares and wants to acquire a further 1,536 shares when they go on sale next month, SASE said in a statement. The maximum price is set at 360 Bosnian marka ($228.1) per share.

The Borsa is Turkey's only exchange, created from the 2013 merger of the Istanbul Stock Exchange, Gold Exchange and Derivatives Exchange ahead of a planned privatisation.

In 2011, the Istanbul Stock Exchange, Takasbank and Turkish central securities depository each acquired 5-percent stakes in the SASE, which is owned by Bosnian brokerages.

SASE, based in the autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation, is one of Bosnia's two bourses and has some 256 companies listed. Both SASE and the Banja Luka Stock Exchange (BLSE), based in the Serb Republic, have seen sharp falls in trade in recent years due to an economic crisis in the country. (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Crispian Balmer)