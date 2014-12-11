SARAJEVO Dec 11 Turkey's state-run stock
exchange Borsa Istanbul is keen to increase its 5 percent stake
in Bosnia's Sarajevo Stock Exchange (SASE) to more than 30
percent via an auction scheduled for Jan. 12, SASE said on
Thursday.
Borsa Istanbul owns 308 SASE shares and wants to acquire a
further 1,536 shares when they go on sale next month, SASE said
in a statement. The maximum price is set at 360 Bosnian marka
($228.1) per share.
The Borsa is Turkey's only exchange, created from the 2013
merger of the Istanbul Stock Exchange, Gold Exchange and
Derivatives Exchange ahead of a planned privatisation.
In 2011, the Istanbul Stock Exchange, Takasbank and Turkish
central securities depository each acquired 5-percent stakes in
the SASE, which is owned by Bosnian brokerages.
SASE, based in the autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation, is
one of Bosnia's two bourses and has some 256 companies listed.
Both SASE and the Banja Luka Stock Exchange (BLSE), based in the
Serb Republic, have seen sharp falls in trade in recent years
due to an economic crisis in the country.
(Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and
Crispian Balmer)