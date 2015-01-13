SARAJEVO Jan 13 Turkey's state-run stock
exchange, Borsa Istanbul, has increased its stake in Bosnia's
Sarajevo Stock Exchange (SASE) to nearly 10 percent but fallen
well short of its original target, SASE said on Tuesday.
Borsa Istanbul last month started trading index futures of
10 SASE companies under expansion plans before an initial public
offering expected in the first half of 2016. It is trying to
increase links with other exchanges in the region, also
including Montenegro, as it prepares for the listing.
"The bourse wanted to raise its 5 percent stake to more than
30 percent via an auction held on Jan. 12, but there were not
enough sellers," SASE spokeswoman Almedina Martincevic said,
adding that a new auction may be called soon if Borsa Istanbul
expresses interest.
Borsa Istanbul acquired a total of 300 new shares at a price
of 360 Bosnian marka ($217.3) apiece and now holds a total of
608 shares in SASE.
Borsa Istanbul is Turkey's only exchange, created from the
2013 merger of the Istanbul Stock Exchange, Gold Exchange and
Derivatives Exchange ahead of a planned privatisation.
In 2011, the Istanbul Stock Exchange, Takasbank and Turkish
central securities depository each acquired 5-percent stakes in
the SASE, which is owned by Bosnian brokerages.
SASE, based in the autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation, is
one of two bourses in Bosnia and has 256 companies listed. Both
SASE and the Banja Luka Stock Exchange (BLSE), based in the Serb
Republic, have seen sharp falls in trade in recent years due to
an economic downturn.
($1 = 1.657 Bosnian marka)
(Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)