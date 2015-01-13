SARAJEVO Jan 13 Turkey's state-run stock exchange, Borsa Istanbul, has increased its stake in Bosnia's Sarajevo Stock Exchange (SASE) to nearly 10 percent but fallen well short of its original target, SASE said on Tuesday.

Borsa Istanbul last month started trading index futures of 10 SASE companies under expansion plans before an initial public offering expected in the first half of 2016. It is trying to increase links with other exchanges in the region, also including Montenegro, as it prepares for the listing.

"The bourse wanted to raise its 5 percent stake to more than 30 percent via an auction held on Jan. 12, but there were not enough sellers," SASE spokeswoman Almedina Martincevic said, adding that a new auction may be called soon if Borsa Istanbul expresses interest.

Borsa Istanbul acquired a total of 300 new shares at a price of 360 Bosnian marka ($217.3) apiece and now holds a total of 608 shares in SASE.

Borsa Istanbul is Turkey's only exchange, created from the 2013 merger of the Istanbul Stock Exchange, Gold Exchange and Derivatives Exchange ahead of a planned privatisation.

In 2011, the Istanbul Stock Exchange, Takasbank and Turkish central securities depository each acquired 5-percent stakes in the SASE, which is owned by Bosnian brokerages.

SASE, based in the autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation, is one of two bourses in Bosnia and has 256 companies listed. Both SASE and the Banja Luka Stock Exchange (BLSE), based in the Serb Republic, have seen sharp falls in trade in recent years due to an economic downturn. ($1 = 1.657 Bosnian marka) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)