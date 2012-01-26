SARAJEVO Jan 26 Bosnia's 300 megawatt Gacko coal-fired plant will go offline for 70 days starting on July 1 for planned maintenance, officials at the plant said on Thursday.

The plant, which produces 1,500 gigawatt-hours of electricity annually, is scheduled to be reconnected to the grid on September 8, its technical manager Maksim Skoko told Reuters.

The coal-fired plants at Gacko and another 300 MW facility at Ugljevik are run by Bosnia's second largest power utility Elektroprivreda RS (EPRS).

EPRS produced close to 5,300 GWh in 2011, or 43 percent down from a year ago as a prolonged drought in the Balkans pushed water levels to record lows.

Bosnia gets 40 percent of power from hydro and the rest from ageing coal-fired units.

