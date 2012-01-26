SARAJEVO Jan 26 Bosnia's 300 megawatt
Gacko coal-fired plant will go offline for 70 days starting on
July 1 for planned maintenance, officials at the plant said on
Thursday.
The plant, which produces 1,500 gigawatt-hours of
electricity annually, is scheduled to be reconnected to the grid
on September 8, its technical manager Maksim Skoko told Reuters.
The coal-fired plants at Gacko and another 300 MW facility
at Ugljevik are run by Bosnia's second largest power utility
Elektroprivreda RS (EPRS).
EPRS produced close to 5,300 GWh in 2011, or 43 percent down
from a year ago as a prolonged drought in the Balkans pushed
water levels to record lows.
Bosnia gets 40 percent of power from hydro and the rest from
ageing coal-fired units.
(Reporting By Maja Zuvela, Editing by Michael Kahn)