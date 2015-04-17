SARAJEVO, April 17 Aromas of comfort food wafted
through Sarajevo's central square on Friday as Bosnian chefs
cooked what they said was the largest ever chicken broth, in the
hope of scoring a Guinness World Record.
Exactly 4,124 kg (9,092 lb) of "Bey's Broth", a national
speciality first made for aristocrats known as Beys during the
Ottoman era, was cooked in a 2.5 metre-diameter (8 ft) pot made
especially for the occasion.
"We chose Bey's Broth because it is Bosnia's unique and most
famous dish," said Zaim Merdan, the chef in charge of some 100
cooks preparing the food: 1 tonne of chicken, 350 kg of
vegetables, 120 litres of oil, 100 kg of flour, 50 kg of butter
and plenty of milk, eggs and cream.
The idea was to promote Bosnian cuisine during a competition
of chefs from southeast Europe, the Global Chefs Challenge
semi-finals, taking place in Sarajevo on Friday.
The Bosnian Association of Cooks, which said the previous
world record for the largest chicken dish was 4,036 kg, will
send all data and recordings of the process to the Guinness
judges, hoping to take the title.
Hundreds of onlookers watched the process, waiting to taste
the broth. More than 16,000 portions will be handed out to
visitors to the square and to soup kitchens.
"It must be good," said Ferida Avdibegovic, a pensioner,
carrying a plastic box to take the broth home. "This is a great
idea, it promotes our cookery, our cuisine and our country."
(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic
and Robin Pomeroy)