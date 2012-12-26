BANJA LUKA, Bosnia Dec 26 A consortium of Austrian builder Strabag and French construction group Bouygues has been shortlisted to build a 350 million euro ($461.83 million) section of Bosnia's future highway, an official said on Wednesday.

South Korean company Samsung and French engineering group Egis also a joint bid on the shortlist for the 46.6-kilometre-long section Dusan Topic, the director of the Serb Republic public company Motorways (JPARS), said.

The tender for the construction of the section, connecting the northern towns of Doboj and Vukosavlje, was published in August and extended from Oct. 12 deadline. It was closed at the weekend with two bids by four companies accepted, Topic said.

Italian contractor Salini failed to submit the required documentation and was disqualified from the race.

The section, which will be part of the pan-European VC corridor linking Budapest in the north with the Croatian port of Ploce in the south, will be funded through a loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The deal, designed as a public-private partnership between the JPARS and a future strategic partner will be signed for a period of 30 to 40 years.

"JPARS is obliged to review the documentation in the next 30 days to determine if it matches the tender requests, and after that will issue a call for financial bids," Topic told Reuters.

Mountainous Bosnia has only around 40 km of highways. ($1 = 0.7579 euros) (Reporting by Gordana Katana, writing by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by)