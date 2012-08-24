BANJA LUKA, Bosnia Aug 24 Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic sealed a 180 million-euro ($227 million) deal on Friday with a consortium of companies from Bosnia and Macedonia to build a stretch of motorway to improve transport links in the Balkan country.

The project will be financed with a 150 million-euro loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development the Serb Republic's prime minister Aleksandar Dzombic said. The Republic will provide the remaining 30 million euros

The mountainous country has only around 60 kilometres (37 miles) of highway and poor transport links and rusting infrastructure are still a major hurdle to economic development and foreign investment more than 16 years after the end of the country's war.

The 36 km section, to be built between the northern towns of Prnjavor and Doboj, will be part of a 75 km motorway connecting Banja Luka, the main city in the Serb Republic, with the Bosnian section of the pan-European highway, Corridor VC, in Doboj.

"This is one of the largest strategic projects in Republika Srpska (Serb Republic)," Dzombic said after the signing ceremony. Work will begin in September.

Dzombic said his government would hold talks with the European Investment Bank (EIB) in September on a 200 million-euro loan for the construction of the western segment of the motorway, linking the towns of Prnjavor and Banja Luka. ($1=0.7947 euros) (Reporting By Gordana Katana, writing by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Greg Mahlich)