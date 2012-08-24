BANJA LUKA, Bosnia Aug 24 Bosnia's autonomous
Serb Republic sealed a 180 million-euro ($227 million) deal on
Friday with a consortium of companies from Bosnia and Macedonia
to build a stretch of motorway to improve transport links in the
Balkan country.
The project will be financed with a 150 million-euro loan
from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
the Serb Republic's prime minister Aleksandar Dzombic
said. The Republic will provide the remaining 30 million euros
The mountainous country has only around 60 kilometres (37
miles) of highway and poor transport links and rusting
infrastructure are still a major hurdle to economic development
and foreign investment more than 16 years after the end of the
country's war.
The 36 km section, to be built between the northern towns of
Prnjavor and Doboj, will be part of a 75 km motorway connecting
Banja Luka, the main city in the Serb Republic, with the Bosnian
section of the pan-European highway, Corridor VC, in Doboj.
"This is one of the largest strategic projects in Republika
Srpska (Serb Republic)," Dzombic said after the signing
ceremony. Work will begin in September.
Dzombic said his government would hold talks with the
European Investment Bank (EIB) in September on a 200
million-euro loan for the construction of the western segment of
the motorway, linking the towns of Prnjavor and Banja Luka.
($1=0.7947 euros)
(Reporting By Gordana Katana, writing by Daria Sito-Sucic;
Editing by Greg Mahlich)