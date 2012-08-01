SARAJEVO Aug 1 Bosnia's Serb Republic on
Wednesday invited bidders to tender for the construction of a
46.6-kilometre-long section of a future north-to-south highway.
The section, connecting the northern towns of Doboj and
Vukosavlje and expected to cost up to 350 million euros ($431
million), will be part of the pan-European VC corridor linking
Budapest in the north with the Croatian port of Ploce in the
south.
The deal, designed as a public-private partnership between
the Serb Republic public company Motorways (JPARS) and a future
strategic partner will be signed for a period of 30 to 40 years,
JPARS said in a tender published on its web site
(www.autoputevirs.com).
The section will be built in two phases, set to start in
2014 and to complete by 2017, Serb Republic Finance Minister
Zoran Tegeltija has said.
According to tender documentation, potential bidders for the
project could apply by Oct. 12 and JPARS will then shortlist
four companies, offering the best financial and technical terms,
for further negotiations.
The Serb Republic, one of Bosnia's two autonomous regions,
in 2010 scrapped a 2.9 billion euro deal with Stragab
after the Austrian builder failed to find funding to build a 430
km road network.
Mountainous Bosnia has only around 40 km of highways.
($1 = 0.8120 euros)
(Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Mark Potter)