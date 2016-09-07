Trump budget calls for Wall Street regulators to face restructuring
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal
WASHINGTON, Sept 7 The International Monetary Fund said its executive board approved a three-year extended loan arrangement for Bosnia worth about 553.3 million euros ($619.7 million) to support the country's economic reform agenda.
The decision will enable an immediate disbursement of about 79.2 million euros ($88.7 million), the IMF said, with the remainder available in 11 installments that are subject to quarterly reviews. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Alan Crosby)
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal
WASHINGTON, May 22 The Trump administration's budget proposal would convert some of the United States' foreign military grants to loans, part of a larger effort to slash spending on diplomacy, aid and programs abroad by more than 29 percent, the White House said on Monday.