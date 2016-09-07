WASHINGTON, Sept 7 The International Monetary Fund said its executive board approved a three-year extended loan arrangement for Bosnia worth about 553.3 million euros ($619.7 million) to support the country's economic reform agenda.

The decision will enable an immediate disbursement of about 79.2 million euros ($88.7 million), the IMF said, with the remainder available in 11 installments that are subject to quarterly reviews. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Alan Crosby)