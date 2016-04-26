BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
SARAJEVO, April 26 The prime ministers of Bosnia's two constituent regions said on Tuesday they expected the Balkan country to agree a badly-needed new loan deal with the International Monetary Fund in late June or early July but did not confirm its size.
An IMF mission will arrive in Bosnia in mid-May to discuss the terms of the new facility for the country, most likely an extended fund facility, said the prime ministers who talked to the lender last week in Washington.
Officials had previously mentioned an IMF loan worth about 1 billion Bosnian marka ($577 million).
(1$ = 1.733 Bosnian marka) (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; editing by Adrian Croft)
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO