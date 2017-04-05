* Lawmakers fail to pass reforms by IMF deadline
* IMF loan deal will likely be re-negotiated
* EU accession will be slowed down, warns an EU envoy
By Daria Sito-Sucic
SARAJEVO, April 5 Bosnia has missed a deadline
set by the International Monetary Fund for it to disburse aid
under a 553 million euro loan deal, after its lawmakers failed
to pass a key set of reforms on Wednesday. The deal will now
likely have to be re-negotiated.
Bickering in parliament prevented the passage of laws that
are part of a wider reform package devised by the European Union
to guide Bosnia, mired in ethnic and political disputes, towards
faster integration with the bloc.
The IMF had set April 5 as the deadline for the country to
raise excise taxes on fuel to help build a pan-European highway,
which would in turn unlock support for infrastructure projects
by external lenders, such as the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development.
However, lawmakers refused to discuss the legislation, which
was introduced as an emergency procedure, meaning they could not
file amendments to it. Some said the hike in excise taxes would
hit farmers hard and demanded that the government provide proof
of alternative financing to compensate farmers for any losses.
Bosnia is made up of the Bosniak-Croat Federation and the
Serb Republic which are linked via a weak central government.
The regions are the main beneficiaries of the IMF aid, which
they need to cover their respective budget gaps and to finance
maturing debt.
"After today's parliament's vote... the 'reform agenda' has
been buried," said Serb Republic Finance Minister Zoran
Tageltija. "I think that Bosnia does not have an arrangement
with the IMF anymore."
IMF spokespeople were not immediately available to comment.
The lender had said that unless Bosnia met the terms of the
first review of its loan arrangement by the end of March, they
would have to be re-negotiated and the disbursement of cash
would be delayed for months.
An EU official in Bosnia said on Tuesday the lender would
lower its growth forecast of 3 percent for the country this
year.
"This in turn could cause delays in other related programmes,
including assistance from the European Union. It will also slow
down the country's EU accession," Lars-Gunnar Wigemark, the head
of EU Delegation in Bosnia, said in a statement.
The Bosnian regions, which have met most of the IMF's terms,
will now have to rely on a World Bank $80.5 million loan to fill
their budget gaps. They also plan to issue debt to
finance maturing debt.
($1 = 0.9383 euros)
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)