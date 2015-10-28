* IMF starts new talks with Bosnia on a new loan deal

SARAJEVO, Oct 28 The International Monetary Fund urged Bosnia on Wednesday to implement reforms to boost economic growth and secure external financing, as it began a new round of talks on a new loan for the ethnically divided Balkan country.

Previous talks on a loan facility, meant to replace a 33-month aid programme worth around 630 million euros ($690 million) that expired in June, collapsed when the country's two autonomous regions failed to agree on a reform package.

Bosnia's last arrangement with the lender was frozen in September 2014 over delays to reform.

In a statement, the IMF Executive Board of Directors praised the economic policies that enabled a pickup in the Bosnian economy after devastating floods last year and forecast growth of over 2 percent this year.

But they warned that domestic political risks were weighing heavily on the outlook.

"The risk of policy slippages and delays in implementation of the reform agenda is significant given the complex political set up and the strong opposition to reforms from vested interests," the lender said in the statement.

The reforms sought by the IMF are part of a wider programme the European Union wants Bosnia to implement to further its bid to join the bloc, particularly on social welfare, pensions and health funds.

It took months of wrangling by Bosnia's two autonomous regions, the Bosniak-Croat Federation and the Serb Republic, before they finally agreed a reform package and timetable for its implementation.

Both regions need IMF cash to secure their financing needs.

They are now trying to secure loans from commercial lenders to make up for the absence of the IMF aid to cover budget gaps in 2015 of about 1 billion Bosnian marka ($566 million).

The IMF urged the authorities to complete the structural reform agenda, improving the business environment and labour market functioning to attract investment, raise output and reduce unemployment, which stands at 27.5 percent when including the grey economy.

"Improving revenue collection, enhancing the quality and efficiency of public expenditure, and containing non-priority spending to create room for infrastructure investment are important priorities," the lender said. ($1 = 0.9050 euros) (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Hugh Lawson)