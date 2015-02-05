* Islamic State flags pictured on homes in hardline village
* Concern over fighters returning from Syria, Iraq
* Incidents during prayers
By Dado Ruvic
GORNJA MAOCA, Bosnia Feb 5 Flags and emblems of
Islamic State, pictured on Wednesday on houses in a Bosnian
village, disappeared on Thursday under threat of action by
police wary of the dangers posed by radical Islamists returning
from Syria and Iraq.
The village of Gornja Maoca in northeastern Bosnia is home
to followers of the strict Sunni Islam Wahhabi movement, and has
been raided by police several times over the past decade due to
suspected links with radical Islamist groups.
Most Muslims in Bosnia are either secular or practice a
moderate form of Islam. But more hardline versions have found a
growing following among younger generations, particularly in
rural areas, and police say up to 180 Bosnians, including women
and children, have left for Syria over the past three years to
join Islamic State.
On Wednesday, a Reuters photographer took pictures of
Islamic State flags flying from several homes in the village,
and symbols painted on a wood shed.
On Thursday, Bosnia's state prosecution said it had ordered
security forces to search the village. They came away
empty-handed.
"During the activities undertaken, ISIS flags were not found
displayed," the State Investigation and Protection Agency (SIPA)
said in a statement. It gave no further details.
Bosnian state radio cited villagers saying the flags had
been erected by neighbours who had since left the community.
"I don't understand why such a fuss was made in the past 24
hours because of a simple piece of cloth," a man, who gave his
name as Edis and who wore a long beard and short trousers
typical for Wahhabi followers, told Reuters.
Bosnia's Islamic Community has condemned those who leave to
fight in Iraq and Syria, and Bosnia last April introduced prison
terms of up to 10 years for Bosnians who do so and for those who
recruit them.
But there is growing concern over the influence that the
turmoil in the Middle East may have on Muslims in Bosnia,
particularly against a backdrop of widespread unemployment,
poverty and corruption in the Balkan country two decades since
the end of its 1992-95 war.
Last month, Friday prayers at a Sarajevo mosque were
interrupted when a man in a shirt bearing Islamic State symbols
threatened an imam. He was thrown out by worshippers.
(Additional reporting and writing by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing
by Matt Robinson and Andrew Heavens)