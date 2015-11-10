SARAJEVO Nov 10 Bosnia's national parliament
agreed on Tuesday to ban loans denominated in any foreign
currency but the euro, to prevent a new risk for borrowers after
thousands of Bosnians lost out on Swiss franc loans earlier this
year.
More than 6,000 Bosnians took out mortgages denominated in
Swiss francs in the early 2000s to capitalise on low Swiss
interest rates. When the Swiss central bank lifted its cap on
the value of the franc in January 2015, the value of the franc
soared, and so did the cost of their loans.
Both houses of parliament approved the amendment to a
consumer protection law after the central bank informed the
government about the problems of the borrowers.
The parliament was also expected to debate a law on
converting existing Swiss franc loans to euros but postponed
that debate until the country's two regions agree principles for
the conversion with their banking agencies.
The Bosnian unit of Austria's nationalised Hypo Alpe Adria
Bank, which accounts for nearly all loans
denominated in Swiss francs in Bosnia, has warned against the
changes, saying they would have a damaging effect on the banking
sector and investor confidence.
The bank has said that nearly half its franc-indexed loans,
the value of which had jumped to 400 million Bosnian marka
($220.4 million) from 340 million marka after the Swiss National
Bank scrapped its cap on the franc, have gone sour.
(1$ = 1.815 Bosnian marka)
(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Larry King)