SARAJEVO Jan 4 Bosnia's autonomous Serb
Republic has ended a $300 million loan agreement with a
U.S.-based investment fund after the fund failed to provide
financing by the end of 2015 as agreed, the regionals government
said on Monday.
The agreement with the Global Bankcorp Commodities and
Investments Inc. (GBCI) was signed in October. It made up for
missing funds in the region's 2015 budget after Bosnia failed to
reach an agreement on a new loan from the International Monetary
Fund and its previous loan agreement expired last June.
"Due to the problems the GBCI has had to secure the agreed
financing, it was impossible for the government to withdraw the
first tranche, so it decided to break the loan agreement,"
finance ministry spokeswoman Vlatka Malidzan told Reuters.
Malidzan added that the government was open to continuing
talks with the fund about a new loan deal this year. But some
analysts said the government may have cancelled the GBCI deal
after the region passed a 2016 budget and adopted a labour law.
Those were key conditions set by the IMF to continue talks
on a new arrangement for Bosnia. Meeting the conditions means
the region may be able to negotiate a new loan agreement with
the IMF>
Opposition parties had criticised the GBCI deal as illegal
because it had broken a legally imposed debt ceiling, but the
government had said the loan would be withdrawn in tranches as
needed. The first instalment of $50 million was due to have been
withdrawn by Dec. 31, 2015.
An opposition party bloc has filed criminal charges against
Finance Minister Zoran Tegeltija for signing a loan deal with
GBCI without prior consent of parliament, in accordance with the
law on debt.
(Reporting by Gordana Katana, writing by Daria Sito-Sucic;
Editing by Larry King)