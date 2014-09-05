SARAJEVO, Sept 5 Thirty-four Bosnian coal miners
were trapped half a kilometre underground on Friday after an
earthquake triggered a rock burst, leaving rescue teams
struggling to clear debris to reach them.
The 3.5 magnitude earthquake hit the central town of Zenica
on Thursday afternoon, causing rocks in the nearby Raspotocje
mine to fracture half an hour later, blocking parts of the mine,
officials said on Friday.
Communications had been established with the trapped miners,
who had been underground for more than 16 hours.
The rock burst was the third this year at the mine, and the
previous two injured 16 miners, Zenica mines general manager
Esad Civic said.
"Out of 56 miners who worked in the afternoon shift on
Thursday, 22 have left the pit while 34 remain trapped," he told
regional television.
"We have carried out all activities to assess the air
quality, reduce the quantities of methane and pipe in enough
air."
He said the rescue operation was expected to take several
hours.
The Raspotocje mine produces coal for Bosnia's largest power
utility, EPBiH.
